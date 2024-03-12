Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW) Grows By 345.8%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 345.8% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ARRWW remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,797. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 841,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

