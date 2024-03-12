Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Declines By 70.1%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the February 14th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

