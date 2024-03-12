Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 92.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the February 14th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BetterLife Pharma Price Performance
BETRF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About BetterLife Pharma
