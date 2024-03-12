Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Decreases By 94.5%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the February 14th total of 922,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BioNexus Gene Lab Price Performance
Shares of BGLC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60. BioNexus Gene Lab has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.
About BioNexus Gene Lab
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioNexus Gene Lab
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.