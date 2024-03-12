Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Decreases By 94.5%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the February 14th total of 922,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Price Performance

Shares of BGLC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60. BioNexus Gene Lab has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

