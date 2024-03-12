Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Rises By 275.0%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLEU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.02. bleuacacia has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in bleuacacia by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

