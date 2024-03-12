Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Drops By 81.3%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 14th total of 1,117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.43 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

