Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Drops By 69.7%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the February 14th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:CVKD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 76,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,207. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVKD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Noble Financial began coverage on Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

