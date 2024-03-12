Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 85.5%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the February 14th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.