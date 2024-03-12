Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Declines By 87.5%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.