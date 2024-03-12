Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Declines By 82.1%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 14th total of 304,800 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Brands Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

