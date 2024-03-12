Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Expands By 362.3%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACWGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, an increase of 362.3% from the February 14th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHACW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,925. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Digital Health Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.