Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Expands By 362.3%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, an increase of 362.3% from the February 14th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Digital Health Acquisition Stock Up 15.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DHACW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,925. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Digital Health Acquisition
