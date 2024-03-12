Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Grows By 609.0%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a growth of 609.0% from the February 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 25.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,706. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

