Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Declines By 75.5%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 14th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBOT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FBOT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

