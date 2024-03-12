Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Increases By 13,000.0%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 13,000.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 20.5 %

IBC Advanced Alloys stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.98%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

