Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Expands By 1,100.0%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INTV remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.98.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3,899.18% and a negative net margin of 581.64%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

