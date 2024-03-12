Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Drops By 66.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $427.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $70.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

