Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Declines By 83.8%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 244,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108,786 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 160,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HEQ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

