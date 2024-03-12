Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Drops By 70.3%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the February 14th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nomura Trading Up 1.5 %

NMR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,473. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomura

Institutional Trading of Nomura

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Nomura by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 29.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.