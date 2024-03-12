Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Decreases By 89.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the February 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CSB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 17,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

