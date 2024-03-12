Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Decreases By 89.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the February 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
CSB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 17,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $57.00.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.