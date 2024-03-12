Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $105,631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Signature Bank by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,800,000 after acquiring an additional 213,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,791,000 after acquiring an additional 180,642 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.