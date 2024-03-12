Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 9,470 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

