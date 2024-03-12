Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $519.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.