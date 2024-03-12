Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $409,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

