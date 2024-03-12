Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

