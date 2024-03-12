Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 4,183 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $180.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average is $165.69.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

