Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $421,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJUL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

