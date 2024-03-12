Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $161.47 and a 1 year high of $228.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.96. The company has a market cap of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

