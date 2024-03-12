SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$9.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.25.

CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

