SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 42.6% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $278.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00017372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00025041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,985.12 or 1.00157688 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00182035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,435,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,427,019.2621229 with 1,276,745,534.8813744 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.23914524 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $288,437,396.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

