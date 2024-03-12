SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3,366.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,367 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,542. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

