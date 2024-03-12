SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

