Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Holdings Cut by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,163. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

