Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $42.61.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
