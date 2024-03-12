Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

