Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down to $33.78

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $30.75. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 5,259,221 shares changing hands.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

