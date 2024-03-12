Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Sparton Resources
Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.
