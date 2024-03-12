SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.09

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 179511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

