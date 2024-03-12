SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $537.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.38. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

