Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Raised to GBX 9,800 at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,800 ($112.75) to GBX 9,800 ($125.56) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPX. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($124.79) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £102.13 ($130.86).

SPX opened at £106.05 ($135.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($101.22) and a 1 year high of £119.13 ($152.64). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,584.48. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,721.05, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 114 ($1.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,473.68%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

