Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1286 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FUND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.47.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
