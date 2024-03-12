Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1286 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FUND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.