Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

