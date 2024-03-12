Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 3M Call Options (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,769 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average daily volume of 20,063 call options.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.07. 10,569,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

