StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 15.2 %

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $92.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

