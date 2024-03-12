StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

