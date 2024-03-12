StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

