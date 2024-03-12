StockNews.com Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,642. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

