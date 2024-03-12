StockNews.com Downgrades VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

VOXX International Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.29. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VOXX International by 5,361.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.