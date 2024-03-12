StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

