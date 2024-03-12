StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

FRBK stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

