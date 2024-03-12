StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Sientra has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

