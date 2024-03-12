StockNews.com Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.21.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

